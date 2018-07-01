Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 1/7/18: News & Analysis, Kris Saucier
Date: Sunday January 07, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Jan. 7th: Bannon Apologizes - Former WH strategist Steve Bannon apologized to Trump and his family, saying his support for the president is “unwavering.” Hollywood is regretting exiling disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein over feared backlash at tonight's Golden Globe Awards. Also, 'Fire & Fury' author Michael Wolff and the Dems are determined to invoke the 25th amendment to impeach Trump. On today’s show, we’ll discuss why that strategy will fail as 2018 shapes up to be the year of American resurgence. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment