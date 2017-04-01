What Is BitCoin? What You Didn't Know.
we are moving away from fiat currency that losses 7% of its purchasing power every year, towards some type of crypto-currency that can retain the value of the money you earned. the dollar lost 98% of it value since 1971. that is how a man who worked his whole life can die in poverty. the banks through the government stole all his money by the mechanism of inflation. When / not if, the dollar losses 50% of its value in some near future event, everyone will go crypto. the dollar will be worth nothing. the rich own very few dollars, their wealth is in real estate, stocks, bonds, precious metals. bitcoin is not really going up in price, the dollar is rapidly falling in value. bitcoin shows the real lack of confidence in the dollar.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment