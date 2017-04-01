#ReleaseTheMemo and #SOTU Scare the #DeepState to Death — Lionel on "Real News With David Knight"
This is what happens when "shop" class and civics are no longer offered in schools. No one understands how to build or how the government works. Bring back school house rocks "im just a bill" for Saturday morning cartoons, and let everyone watch that a few more hundred times....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment