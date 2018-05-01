WARNING: THE 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION IS UPON US
Did you know the the FOURTH Industrial Revolution is nearly upon us? According to Klaus Scwab, The Fourth Industrial Revolution will include a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds, and impacting all disciplines, economies, and industries. Think digital money, blockchain, AI and the very real potential of killer robots. ITM Trading's Lynette Zang joins me to discuss, and Lynette warns: "If we don't have a say in how this unfolds, heaven help us all." LUKE 8:17 For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.
Posted by Bob Chapman
