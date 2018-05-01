John McAfee: $1 million Bitcoin by 2020
John McAfee has predicted that Bitcoin will reach a value of $1m by 2020 and that he'll eat his own dinkle if he's wrong. McAfee had previously pledged to nom-a-knob if it reached half a mill, but the recent acceleration in the value of the cryptocurrency has made him up his game. Watch John McAfee talk about the momentum behind Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency revolution. Learn why it can't be stopped, and why McAFee stands by his prediction for 1 million USD Bitcoins by 2020. McAfee also reveals one of the alt-coins he is watching closely.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment