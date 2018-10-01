Trump : Current libel laws a Sham & Disgrace
Trump Has Absolutely No Idea What Libel Laws Are All About Because He Obviously Hates Michael Wolff
What?! President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration plans to "take a strong look at our country's libel laws," calling the current rules "a sham and a disgrace." Speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump said the goal of the effort would be "so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about someone that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts."
Posted by Bob Chapman
