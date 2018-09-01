Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Russian Special Services Apprehend Anunnaki in Crimea







 On Tuesday, Russian Special Services detained a suspected Anunnaki insurgent in the Crimea region of Bakhchisarai, says former KGB agent Strelnikov Isaac Stepanovich. Acting on tips provided by local residents, many of whom observed abnormally tall humanoids skulking near the village outskirts, Russian Spetznas descended on the area and began searching for suspicious individuals.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)