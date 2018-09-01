Russian Special Services Apprehend Anunnaki in Crimea
On Tuesday, Russian Special Services detained a suspected Anunnaki
insurgent in the Crimea region of Bakhchisarai, says former KGB agent
Strelnikov Isaac Stepanovich. Acting on tips provided by local
residents, many of whom observed abnormally tall humanoids skulking near
the village outskirts, Russian Spetznas descended on the area and began
searching for suspicious individuals.
