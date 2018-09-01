Iran Arrests Former President for Sedition
The Iranian authorities have just arrested their former president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and confined him to house arrest to prevent him from re-igniting last week’s widespread protests against the Islamic theocracy. An Arabic newspaper published in the UK cited “reliable sources in Tehran” who quoted Ahmadinejad as saying about the recent protests: “The people are angry at this government because of its monopoly on public wealth.” Remember the airplane full of cash that President Obama sent to the Iranian Mullahs just before his departure from the presidency? Why did he send cash? So that it could disappear into the hands of his comrades in the Iranian power structure. Ahmadinejad is mad because he didn’t get any of the stolen American loot. He’s been on the outs for some time. Last year, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei banned him from running for president a second time. Ahmadinejad also is quoted as saying: “The government of Hassan Rouhani believes that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society that does not know. What Iran suffers from today is mismanagement and not lack of economic resources.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
