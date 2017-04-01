How One Country Stopped Eating The Rainforest

Half of all packaged products in the supermarket contain an ingredient
called palm oil. It's cheap and versatile, but the environmental
consequences of the booming industry are huge.
Millions of acres of rainforest, particularly in Indonesia and Malaysia,
have been destroyed to make way for oil palm plantations. Forest
species are being pushed to the brink of extinction, and fires have
created a blanket of smog that’s smashing air pollution records.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment