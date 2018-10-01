FROM BABYLON TO AMERICA: THE PROPHECY MOVIE
The mark of the beast. The little horn. The antichrist. The beasts of prophecy written about by Daniel in his book and John of the book of Revelation. These were some of the things that interested me as a skeptical young man growing up in Chicago while contemplating atheism or Christianity. I cannot physically see Him nor can I audibly hear Him. If God was real, how would I know? God, Himself, says in Isaiah 42:9, "Behold, the former things are come to pass, and new things do I declare: before they spring forth I tell you of them." In the gospel of John, Jesus talks about coming prophetic events and says in John 13:19, "Now I tell you before it come, that, when it is come to pass, ye may believe that I am he." Prophecy is one of many powerful proofs of God's existence. In this movie, we will take a biblical and historical journey through pin-point accurate prophecy that all atheists cannot possibly deny. We will journey through major prophetic events that take place from Babylon of old to America of the new world.
