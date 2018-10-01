No Evidence of Collusion Between Trump and Russia -- Mike Rivero

What Really Happened: Mike Rivero Wednesday 1/10/18: Today's News Talk Show
Mike Rivero is the host of the What Really Happened radio shows on the
Republic Broadcasting Network and webmaster of whatreallyhappened.com,
now in its 22nd year. Both the radio show and website enjoy a large and
growing global audience. He is a frequent guest on talk-radio and has
appeared in television programs such as History Channel’s “America’s
Book of Secrets.”
Mike Rivero’s background is as eclectic as his radio show and website.
Formerly with NASA, Mike transitioned his image processing skills (along
with a brief stint as a child actor) into the then-new computer
animation field, starting with award winning commercials, then working
on films such as “Star Trek”, “The Day After Tomorrow”, and later
supervising visual effects on “Brainscan”, “LOST”, and “Hawaii Five-0”.
Mike Rivero has taken a sabbatical from film work to focus all his
efforts on peace activism.
Mike Rivero’s foray into blogging began before the word was even
invented, and happened almost by accident when he spotted a suspicious
photograph being broadcast on ABC news in 1994 related to the murder of
White House Deputy Counsel Vincent Foster.Since that abrupt beginning,
What Really Happened, both website and radio show, has expanded to cover
diverse topics including the assassinations, the accidental shoot-down
of TWA 800, election fraud, health issues, Saddam’s non-existent nuclear
weapons, 9-11, the economy, and the ongoing propaganda used to trick
the American people into wars of conquest in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen,
Libya, and other nations.
Mike Rivero currently resides in Hawaii with his wife Claire, who is a
composer, choir conductor, and creates much of theme music used on the
What Really Happened radio show, as well as occasionally participating
as a commentator.
