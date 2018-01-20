FALSE MISSILE ALERT TERRORIZES HAWAII

The state of Hawaii was sent into outright panic on Saturday when residents received an “inbound ballistic missile threat” alert and began responding accordingly. The island stopped dead in its tracks, children were lowered into storm drains, and mass panic gripped the state all over a completely false alarm.
