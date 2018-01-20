CALIFORNIA UNDER ATTACK BY RELENTLESS DISASTERS ~ END OF THE WORLD STARTING

Wild fires, flooding, mudslides, violent protests and signs of a massive earthquake in the very near future. That record breaking earthquake could trigger a massive Tsunami. California is definitely a not a good place to be right now. Everything that is happening could be an indication that we are living in the end times and the world is about to end
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
