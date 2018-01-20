Economic Collapse Preparation Warning 2018: SHTF Food🔨How To Prepare For Global Economic Collapse
Do you think that you know how to prepare for the collapse of the economy? If so, are you putting that knowledge into action? In this video we will show you the Best Emergency Food Methods For Keeping Your Family Alive during the coming economic collapse and global food shortage. In America today, people are more concerned about the possibility of an economic collapse than ever before. It has been estimated that there are now three million people prepare for the imminent economic collapse in the United States. But the truth that nobody really knows the actual number, because a lot of preppers keep their “prepping” to themselves. So what are all of those people preparing for exactly? Well, survey after survey has shown that global economic collapse is the number one potential disaster that preppers are most concerned about. Of course that shouldn’t be surprising because we truly are facing economic problems that are absolutely unprecedented. We are living in the greatest debt bubble in the history of the world, the global banking system has been transformed into a high-risk pyramid scheme of debt, risk and leverage that could collapse at any time, and wealthy countries such as the United States have been living way above their means for decades. Meanwhile, the United States is being deindustrialized at a blinding pace and poverty in this country is absolutely exploding. Anyone that is not concerned about the economy should have their head examined. Fortunately, I have found that an increasing number of Americans are becoming convinced that we are heading for a horrific economic crisis. Once they come to that realization, they want to know what they should do... The Economic Doomsday is here. The second financial bubble is going to soon burst, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for economic collapse for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009. The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis at some point in our future. Going so far as to intimate the financial collapse and stock market crash will occur at least some time in the next two years, “It’s unavoidable, and even Donald Trump can’t stop it. Top economists predict that within the next 18-24 months, the global economic collapse will happen. The Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse and market crash for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009. The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis....
Posted by Bob Chapman
