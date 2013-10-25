Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 1/31/18: Left Rejects Trump's Unity Message, Larry Pratt
Date: Wednesday January 31, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Jan. 31st: Left Rejects Trump's Unity Message! - Leftists lost their minds Tuesday night over President Trump's first State of the Union speech, with reactions ranging from deranged to downright insane. The ACLU took issue with Trump's use of the word "America" more than 80 times, while MSNBC's Joy Reid squirmed at the mention of "family, "church," "police" and the "national anthem." Executive director emeritus of Gun Owners of America Larry Pratt joins the show to break down his reaction to the president's historic speech. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
from alex jones infowars to cnn is all fake news: media: fox news, fake ,cnn fake, alex jones, fake, alternative media fake, trump media fake, democrats media fake, israeli media fake,..!! No longer fake news is more like FAKE MEDIAS.ReplyDelete
Shpongle – Live In London On 25 October, 2013