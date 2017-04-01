Czech Republic Just Re-elected A Pro-Trump Nationalist President
Czech President Miloš Zeman was elected for a second term Saturday, fending off centrist and pro-EU academic Jiri Drahos in a presidential race that fast became a referendum on Czech identity. The nationalistic, pro-Trump and anti-EU Zeman is notorious for his brash style of politics, anti-migration rhetoric and as the defender of the country he now calls "Czechia." In 2017, the EU survived challenges from right-wing parties in the West of Europe, but in 2018 its authority is under threat from populism in the East. Zeman has been vocal in his demands for a referendum on EU membership, which is creating another headache for Brussels.
Posted by Bob Chapman
