Benjamin Fulford (Jan 29, 2018) - Financial war may escalate into massive EMP attacks
By Benjamin Fulford
The ongoing war over the control of the financial system, and thus control over the future of the planet, is reaching a dangerous crescendo, multiple sources agree. Most significantly, the U.S. military distracted world attention last week with a fake feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and his former consiglieri Steve Bannon while they used SpaceX to launch their secret Zuma satellite, Pentagon sources say.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/science/ct-spacex-secret-satellite-20180107-story.html
This ElectroMagnetic Pulse (EMP) satellite was launched as the U.S. government’s January 31st payment deadline looms, and will be used against North Korea, the sources say. Since North Korea is a proxy and is really too analog to be affected by an EMP attack, this is clearly a veiled threat at the Swiss controllers who hollowed out the U.S. and built up China.
Please note that the Western secret government uses the movements of celestial bodies to time major geo-political events, and that January 31st is going to be the date of the first combination blue moon, supermoon, and lunar eclipse in 150 years.
Celestial events aside, the U.S. petrodollar system is in mortal danger these days now that major oil exporters Russia, Venezuela, and Iran are selling oil without going through the dollar system. U.S. agency attempts at regime change in Iran and Venezuela have failed so far; emboldening other major energy exporters like Qatar and Indonesia into thinking of bypassing the petrodollar as well. Furthermore, Russia just doubled its oil export capacity to China on January 1st with a new pipeline.
