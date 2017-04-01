Clinton crashes Grammys to read ‘Fire and Fury’

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance during Sunday night's Grammy
Awards. In a pre-recorded skit, Clinton read from the controversial book
“Fire and Fury” about President Donald Trump's first year in office.
For more on the crossover between politics and the awards, RT America’s
Ed Schultz is joined by Lionel of Lionel Media.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment