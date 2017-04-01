Announcing the REAL Fake News Awards!

So we all saw Trump's "fake news awards" last week and enjoyed the stupidity of the dinosaur fake news establishment being skewered once again. But #fakenews is not limited to bogus stories about Trump. As Corbett Report stalwarts will know, fake news is being pumped out all the time on any number of issues. So let's hold a REAL fake news awards!
