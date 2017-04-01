Cell Towers - WiFi and 5G - The Final Countdown
The connection between cell phone radiation and health risks is far from settled—but it’s strong enough that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued guidelines on how to minimize one’s exposure. Though phone manufacturers generally recommend certain behaviors around cell phones, like using the hands-free option or speakerphone, most people don’t look that far into the manual. Now, California issues official recommendations about how to reduce one’s risk, not of cell phone distraction, but of the radiofrequency energy they put out.
