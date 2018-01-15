Benjamin Fulford January 15th 2018 Tensions rise between
The Event Is Coming Soon - Benjamin Fulford -- January 15th 2018 Tensions rise between bloodlines and Illuminati as final showdown looms for U.S. corporate government In honor of Ben's wishes to withhold posting the full update here is a portion of his report. This post will be updated after approximately 3 days since its initial release; usually on Thursday. Added links below. - Justin Global tensions are rising visibly, as the petrodollar-funded U.S. corporate government faces a January 18th start of gold-backed yuan-denominated oil trading, even while its still-unfunded January 31st payment deadline looms. One sign of this extreme tension came last week when “a missile from a cabal submarine was stopped from hitting Hawaii and the submarine was sunk,” Pentagon sources say. Media outlets around the world have reported that Hawaiian residents all received the following warning on their mobile phones: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII, SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER, THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” but later this was reported to be a false alarm. It was not—it was an attempt by “the cabal” to blame the attack on North Korea and use it as a trigger for their long-desired World War III, CIA sources say. The attack was followed by an increase in earthquakes and volcanic activity which “may be an attack on potential submarine bases in Chile, Peru, Papua, New Guinea, or underwater,” the Pentagon sources continue. U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency official Paul Laine has previously told this writer that numerous underwater bases exist. These bases now appear to be under systematic attack.
