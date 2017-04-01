Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 1/16/18: James O'Keefe Twitter, Adam Calhoun, Raheem Kassam
Date: Tuesday January 16, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Jan. 16th: Gov Shutdown Approaches - If lawmakers can't come to a decision on DACA by Friday, a government shutdown will take place. James O'Keefe of Project Veritas joins today's show to cover recently released videos exposing Twitter. Internet sensation Adam Calhoun will talk about the decline of masculinity in America. Also, liberty activists Lawrence Demonico & Kit Cope join the program. We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
