Benjamin Fulford: ET Technologies: Benefits For All Humanity
A man has recently come forward with much information to impart to the people of the world. Of course, some of it is what you and others have also been speaking of for some time now. He sounds like he is involved at the coal face of getting this tech manufactured and out to the people and we thought it would be a very good idea to send this information on to you. He has requested the word go out to all people who are in a position to help make this technology happen quickly. A couple of other blog members and myself thought it would be a good idea to forward this information on to you as we thought you were in a very good position to contact relevant people who could get involved or find out more of what is required and get the ball rolling.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: BenJamin Fulford
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment