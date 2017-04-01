Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 1/29/18: BREAKING News FBI McCabe, Rep. Gaetz #ReleaseTheMemo
Date: Monday January 29, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Jan. 29th: Grammys Attack Trump - and Fail - The Grammys hit an all-time ratings low after musicians turned the awards show into an outright attack on President Trump. Once again, the establishment doesn't care that the people don't appreciate the constant anti-Trump propaganda blasted through every medium of popular culture. Hilariously, Hillary Clinton's cameo may have also poisoned the show! Furthermore, we look into the president's upcoming State of the Union address, so tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
