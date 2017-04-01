Aliens and UFOS are Here, this Video Proves it
This video shows that UFOs and other extra-terrestrial space ships continuously visit the earth. Many people have spotted alien spacecraft from time to time. From unexplained lights in the sky to mysterious objects floating on the horizon, there have been many claims of alien sightings. These events led to increased interest in UFOs and whether alien life forms might visit Earth. Although some research has been done from time to time by military organizations, there has been little scientific study of UFOs. Most UFO research is conducted by private groups of individuals with an interest in the topic. .
Posted by Bob Chapman
