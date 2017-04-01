Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 1/24/18: News, Anti-Trump in DAVOS, Roger Stone
Date: Wednesday January 24, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Jan. 24th: FBI threatens Trump! - The missing texts called for physical harm against the president among other "frightening" communications. What's more, we discover more about the FBI secret society as former CIA agent Philip Mudd was quoted saying “the government’s gonna kill” Trump! Across the world a not-so-secret society is gathering. Fortunately, we have Infowars correspondent Dan Lyman joining us live from Davos to discuss sinister activities he's found outside the meeting. Tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
