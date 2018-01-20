Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 1/22/18: News & Analysis, Joel Gilbert, Jack Posobiec
Date: Monday January 22, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Jan. 22nd: Communist China Works with Dems to Extend Gov Shutdown - The Schumer Shutdown blame game continues, as Democrats insist they're not responsible, while the Chinese government mocks President Trump. And European countries move to censor conservative political speech on the web and social media. And a Haiti PR stunt from late night comic Conan O'Brien also fails spectacularly. Film director Joel Gilbert discusses his latest project, "Trump: The Art of the Insult," breaking down how Trump used his marketing genius to capture the hearts of middle America. We’ll also take your calls on this global transmission. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
