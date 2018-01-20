Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Friday 1/19/18: News, Activist Mommy, Peter Schiff, Roger Stone
Date: Friday January 19, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Jan. 19th: Release the Memo! - A FISA memo is said to contain bombshell evidence of top Obama DOJ and FBI officials abusing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in order to illegally spy on the Trump campaign! Of course it's being completely ignored by Fake News CNN. And Republicans scramble to pass a funding bill to keep the government operational before a Friday shutdown deadline. On today's show The Activist Mommy, Elizabeth Johnston, joins the show to discuss a disturbing website selling fake penises for little girls. Economist Peter Schiff also breaks down the roaring Trump financial recovery and cryptocurrency boom. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment