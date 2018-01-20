Gerald Celente - Trump Rally Real

My assumption for 2017 was for Bitcoin to end at a solid 10K and that does seem to be about right as a floor. There will be a lot of volatility in 2018, but I am expecting the floor to be 60K this time next year. Although it will undoubtedly hit over 100K at some point before coming down again.
