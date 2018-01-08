Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Friday 1/12/18: James O'Keefe, Scott Adams, Roger Stone, Trump's Sh*thole
Date: Friday January 12, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Jan. 12th: S*** Storm! - MSM goes hysterical after Trump reportedly called Haiti a shithole. The White House denies using that specific comment, but Trump confirms using tough language during the DACA meeting. What better day to have Scott Adams on today's show, with his long track record of dissecting frenzied media and Trump’s comments. Additionally, CNN kept repeating shithole 36 times! Not to mention the usual suspects make the circus into a racial issue. We also have political activist James O'keefe joining the show! You don't want to miss this global transmission!
Posted by Bob Chapman
