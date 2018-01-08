Gerald Celente - Crypto Crisis Coming? Market Sell-Off Near?

We know most of the names and faces of who run the fiat dollar..Show me the names and faces of the crypto guys...
With a futures contract for Bitcoin, will people just move to bitcoin cash and abandon bitcoin? The difference with gold and silver manipulation is in the crypto currency universe, there are many other crypto currencies as an alternative like litecoin, ethereum and so on. Not so with gold and silver.
