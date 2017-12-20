Wild West Outlaws & Gunslingers: The Death of Billy the Kid!

Do you think you know the truth about Billy the Kid? Well, there are some things that you might want to hear, before you draw your conclusion! A probate attorney named, William V. Morrison did extensive research to prove that 'Brushy Bill' Roberts was the real Billy the Kid. This video begins with a 1905 newspaper which furthers the legend and lies about the ending of one Billy the Kid!
