Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Wild West Outlaws & Gunslingers: The Death of Billy the Kid!

Do you think you know the truth about Billy the Kid? Well, there are some things that you might want to hear, before you draw your conclusion! A probate attorney named, William V. Morrison did extensive research to prove that 'Brushy Bill' Roberts was the real Billy the Kid. This video begins with a 1905 newspaper which furthers the legend and lies about the ending of one Billy the Kid!



















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)