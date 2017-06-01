The Corporate Media & Cabal Are Now Being Exposed In Front Of The World
Climate change has been removed as a national security threat. Net neutrality has been rolled back and now companies like Google are no longer receiving subsidies. US, Russia and China are getting ready for talks with NK. Nikki Haley's presentation about Iran has failed, no one is buying it. Iran joins the EAEU, game over for the cabal. General Haftar says the UN fake government time has expired. The cabal and the corporate media is now being exposed in front of the world.
Posted by Bob Chapman
