Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 12/17/17: News Mueller's Unlawful Email Grab
Date: Sunday December 17, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Dec. 17th: Mueller's Unlawful Email Grab - FBI special counsel Mueller has obtained Trump transition emails without a subpoena, deemed ‘unlawful conduct’ by Trump’s lawyers. #MeToo revelations mount after reports emerge that NBC paid off a staffer who accused Chris Matthew of sexual harassment in 1999. Also, Putin phoned Trump to thank him for CIA intel that thwarted a terrorist attack in Russia. We’ll break down the GOP’s finalized tax cut bill and what it means for America. We’ll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission, so tune in!
