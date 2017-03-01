RFID, Blockchain, AI, Bitcoin - The Truth Will Shock You!
This video ties AI, the blockchain, Bitcoin and the RFID chip to the Image of the Beast and Mark of the Beast. Artificial Intelligence Is Coming to Crypto Trading: An Interview with Guy Zyskind As hedge funds rush to enter the cryptocurrency space, the landscape for retail cryptocurrency investors is fundamentally changing before our very eyes. Marcel Chuo from news.Bitcoin.com sits down with Guy Zyskind, CEO of Enigma to discuss how his team is helping hedge funds that utilize artificial intelligence and automated bot trading enter the crypto space. Guy breaks down the implications of this fundamental shift and we discuss how the community can prepare for the rise of AI in crypto trading.
Posted by Bob Chapman
