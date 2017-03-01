Elon Musk Gives First Look At Tesla's Electric Semi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised the company's first electric semi-truck would be mind-blowing, and he delivered. Musk took the wraps off the big rig on Thursday at Tesla's Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, and the vehicle's design was definitely what got the most attention. The semi can go 0-60 mph in five seconds without a trailer attached. The big rig has an impressive range of 500 miles per charge. With 80,000 pounds of cargo, it can make the same run in just 20 seconds. It can charge up to 400 miles in just 30 minutes when using a Megacharger, which is a new high-speed charger. The interior of the vehicle is minimalistic and designed around the comfort of the driver. The driver position is placed in the center of the vehicle, instead of on the left side. This helps provide greater visibility to the driver, Musk said. The cabin is also spacious enough for the driver to stand. Tesla will begin production of the vehicle in 2019. The company is currently taking reservations for the semi, but a deposit will set buyers back $5,000.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment