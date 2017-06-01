Gerald Celente - The Cyrpto Explosion And 'Blockchain Democracy'
what else is not being talked about that that market is also rigged because behind the scenes the Chinese the Russians Japanese and Koreans that Europeans The Americans the Israelis they're all in cahoots another distraction but mind you this will be the currency of the future or we are already in the future and India was the testing ground on a big population test this digital money
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment