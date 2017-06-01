Elderly and poor could be main victims of Trump tax bill
It is being hailed as US President Donald Trump's first legislative
victory, but the tax bill could hit the country's elderly and poor hard.
Republicans call the tax bill "entitlement reform", but it will see cuts
to social welfare programmes such as Medicare that could impact
millions of people.
Some reports suggest Medicare may be cut by $25bn next year.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment