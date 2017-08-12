Bitcoin Will Be Like Moses for Gold, Liberate Metal To $5,000 – Max Keiser

Max Keiser, host of The Keiser Report and a leading expert on Bitcoin, says that there is still room for growth for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, as he sees it headed to $100,000. He also says that it has the power to help gold with its rally and will revolutionize how the metal is traded.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment