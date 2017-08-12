Bitcoin, This is What is Actually Happening!

Everyone is expecting a crash and we did have a minor setback, but look
at the growth rate of bitcoin today! Wow! 3.5% per day! It doubled
over the last 20 days! This video is about how just $100 can grow at
that rate! Millionaire in a year! Trillionaire in two years! After
that, numbers you can't even say! Whoa!
