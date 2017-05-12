Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 12/5/17: Ron Paul, William Binney, Paul Joseph Watson
Date: Tuesday December 05, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Dec. 5th: Panic of the Elites - Special counsel Robert Mueller is going above and beyond the "Russian collusion" scope to find anything they can use against Trump as the elites panic, realizing their control over humanity is coming to an end. They've already lost the narrative ever since the public became aware of Mueller's own dealings with Russia. Dr. Ron Paul reveals what's next for humanity, and NSA whistleblower Bill Binney explains how the elites will attempt to regain control over civilization. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
