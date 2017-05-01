North Korea continues to posture as if preparing for war, while claiming to simply be preparing to defend. But if ww3 broke out, there’s a good chance that North Korea would find themselves defeated. Today we’ll explore the consequences of this defeat as we ask the question: What if North Korea Lost WW3?
