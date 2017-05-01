Anonymous How Can Anyone Ignore This... (2017-2018 EVENTS)
'Sophia' is a humanoid mannequin with facial gestures so we empathize
with her. Would we feel the same if the voice came from a speaker? Or a
printout? When the AI is inside a box and we feel that there is a 'real
person in there' and we know its statements are not simply programmed
responses to popular questions then 'Sophia' will be a real person.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment