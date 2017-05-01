Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Anonymous How Can Anyone Ignore This... (2017-2018 EVENTS)


'Sophia' is a humanoid mannequin with facial gestures so we empathize with her. Would we feel the same if the voice came from a speaker? Or a printout? When the AI is inside a box and we feel that there is a 'real person in there' and we know its statements are not simply programmed responses to popular questions then 'Sophia' will be a real person.﻿















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)