We’re on the brink of war between Saudi Arabia & Lebanon
Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a purge of its princes and ministers. At the same time, Riyadh has accused Lebanon of a declaration of war, saying Hezbollah fired a missile at the kingdom’s capital. Ali Al-Ahmed, director of the Institute of Gulf Affairs, tells RT America’s Anya Parampil that the Saudis are planning something.
