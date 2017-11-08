Can you smell the revolution? -- Lionel Nation
I think the cities are going to become city states and some will leave the Union.
One side lives in their heads. Academia, the media, the establishment, and Hollywood fall into that group. They care about demeanor, manner of speaking, tone, status, political correctness, all things that are completely superfluous. The other side - the working class, Trump supporters, conservatives, most men - cares about results. They care about reality. Reality and mentalism are going to clash in a big way. In some ways it is a variation of the rationalist vs. empiricist conflict that has existed throughout the ages.
PLEASE CONSIDER THAT BORING IS BETTER THAN WAR.ReplyDelete
BETTER THAN POVERTY, BETTER THAN NO EDUCATION
BETTER THAN NO HEALTH CARE. YOUR PROBLEM COMING FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, IS THAT YOU WANT SOMETHING TO KEEP YOUR EYES CHEWING GUM ON THE TV TUBE.
THE CHINESE PROVERB SAYS" MAY YOU LIVE IN INTERESTTING TIMES" IT´S A CURSE.
BORDOM IS THE SYMPTOMS OF A USELESS AND EMPTY PERSON.