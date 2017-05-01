We Are Seeing The Same Signs Now As We Saw Back In 2008
Initial jobless claims surge, this is what happened in the past right before a recession. Consumers are both confident and broke at the same time, last time we saw this was right before the recession. Philly Fed declines. The FED knows that inflation is not a 2%, so do all those other countries around the world, this is why they have been purchasing gold. We are seeing multiple signals that we saw right before the economy came down in 2008, 1999 and so on, get prepared.
Posted by Bob Chapman
