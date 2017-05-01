Putin "North Korea Would Rather Eat Grass Than Give Up Nuclear Weapons Program"
"North Koreans rather eat grass than give up nuclear program" because they're not stupid. Do what ghadafi did and follow their unfair rules and they'll end up just like ghadafi, idiots really think just because they're Asian that they're not paying attention to how the same deal was offered to the Arabs in Libya. And look what that shit got them. Mind as well go out with a fight than dying slowly and humiliated. People need to understand, north korea, Russia, Syria, Yemen and probably 3 other countries I failed to name is what's left of free world. People really think in the U.S. that they're free just because they can buy a government spy phone called iPhone thats pre installed with right-violating apps. They rule through illusion, keeping citizens from seeing the broader picture. Damn Satanists, the lot of them
Bob Chapman
