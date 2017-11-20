We Are Living In A Simulation - New Evidence!

Groundbreaking documentary from the team at 'Quantum Gravity Research' about the true nature of reality. This is cutting edge science that may one day change the way we view our reality forever.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
THE MISTAKE OF THIS TALK IS THAT IT SEEKS TO PUT A PRE DIAGNOSED LAW INTO THE STRUCTURE OF EVERYTHING.ReplyDelete
THERE IS GREAT VARIETY IN EVERYTHING ALTHOUGH THE SMALLEST DIVISION HAS CONSTANT PROPERTIES. BUT THE EXPANSION OF THE CUMULATIVE EXPANSION INTO OTHER FORMS IS TOTALLY VARIED.
EXAMPLE,
THERE ARE NOW TWO SNOWFLAKES WHICH ARE THE SAME.