The Orwellian State is upon us

The Illuminati New World Order DOCUMENTARY
The Orwellian state is truly upon us, this Documentary is REQUIRED viewing.
in the end its all about big business who can make the most has all the power this is why everything cost so much aka you make CD disk and the people buy it thus the people are the pawns making the business rich in the end...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment