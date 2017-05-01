Washington Sacrifices Its Fake News In Russia In Order To Ban RT in America
The Foreign Agents Registration Act - and RT was proclaimed to be one - , requires that the television company discloses to the authorities its financial statements, staffing tables, personal data with addresses and phone numbers of employees, most of whom are Americans. The law was passed as long ago as in 1938 to fight German propaganda. For an intentional violation of its provisions, a fine of up to 10 thousand dollars or a prison term of up to 5 years is given.
Posted by Bob Chapman
